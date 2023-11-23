Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action-crime drama 'Animal' on Thursday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault After Woman Alleges Actor ‘Groped’ Her in 2015.

'Animal' is all about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook Bids Emotional 'Goodbye' to Military Ahead of His Military Enlistment, BIGHIT Confirms RM, Jimin and V Have Started the Process!.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. Ranbir, as Balbir Singh, is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest.

Bobby Deol is playing the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

Recently, Ranbir spoke about the film and his character.

He said, "It was a deliberate choice on my part to explore a different side of myself on-screen with 'Animal'. As an actor, I always strive to challenge myself and push the boundaries of my abilities. 'Animal' presented a unique opportunity to break away from my previous on-screen image and delve into a character that is multi-dimensional and complex."

"I believe it's important for actors to constantly evolve and surprise audiences and 'Animal' allowed me to do just that. I hope viewers will appreciate this new facet of my performance and enjoy the film as much as I did while working on it."

The actor further talked about his film and said that it is a gripping and intense tale."' Animal' is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."

Opening up about his character in the film, he added, "My character in the film is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability. He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona."

"As the story unfolds, you will witness the evolution of this character and the impact he has on the overall narrative. It's a role that challenged me as an actor and allowed me to explore new depths in my performance. I believe audiences will be captivated by the intensity and depth of 'Animal' and the characters within it," he said on how his character evolves as the story progresses, reported Variety.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)