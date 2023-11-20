Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Animal on Monday announced the film's trailer release date. Taking to Instagram, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a new picture which reads, "Trailer on November 23rd." Helmed by Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Team Animal on Unstoppable With NBK Season 3! Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga Are All Smiles As They Pose With Show’s Host Nandamuri Balakrishna (View Pics).

The Animal official trailer will be out on November 23 and the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. Recently a special 60-second cut of the film's teaser was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

Animal Trailer Date

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday. The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then told her to ask about anything and he would be "honest". The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film will be released in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Animal will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's next Sam Bahadur.

