Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially confirmed his cameo appearance in Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film of superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The announcement, made during a rare press interaction on Monday, provides a massive boost to the project even as it remains locked in a high-stakes legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). ‘Jana Nayagan’ OTT Release Date: Amid CBFC Controversy, Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sued by THIS Streaming Giant.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms ‘Jana Nayagan’ Cameo

Addressing reporters in Chennai on Republic Day, Kanagaraj revealed that his on-screen role came at the personal request of the film's director, H Vinoth, and Vijay. "H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me and asked me to do it. I have done a cameo; that is all I can say for now," Kanagaraj stated, putting to rest months of intense fan speculation about a reunion with the actor he previously directed in Master and Leo.

A Star-Studded Farewell for Thalapathy

Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as Vijay’s swan song before his full-time transition into politics. To mark the occasion, the film is reportedly packed with significant cameos from the Tamil film industry.

Beyond Kanagaraj, industry insiders suggest that directors Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar will also make special appearances. The political action drama, which is a remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with a musical score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The confirmation of Kanagaraj’s role marks his third collaboration with Vijay, though this time in front of the camera. While the director typically avoids the spotlight between projects, he chose this interaction to clear the air on several topics, including his upcoming directorial ventures.

Kanagaraj also noted the challenges of modern filmmaking, referencing his recent experience with the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. He explained that he opted for an 'A' certificate for Coolie rather than accepting 35 suggested cuts from the CBFC, which he felt would have "disrupted the narrative."

‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Dispute

Despite the star-studded lineup, Jana Nayagan faces an uncertain release timeline. Originally slated for a January 9, 2026, premiere, the film was postponed after the CBFC refused to grant a certificate, citing sensitive political content. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Madras High Court Reserves Order on CBFC Appeal Against Single-Judge Directive To Certify Thalapathy Vijay’s Film.

The Madras High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Tuesday, January 27, regarding a writ appeal filed by the CBFC. The board is contesting a previous single-judge order that directed them to issue a U/A certificate to the film. The industry is on high alert, as the ruling will decide when and in what form Vijay's final performance will reach the public.

