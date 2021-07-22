Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Musically animated film 'Vivo' is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 6.

'Vivo' revolves around kinkajou (aka a rainforest 'honey bear', voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andres.

The upcoming film is an animated musical adventure featuring new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Brandon Jeffords and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes.

The film also features the voices of Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker and Nicole Byer. (ANI)

