The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its official kit manufacturer are facing a wave of criticism following allegations that the national team’s jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was created using unedited stock images. The controversy erupted on social media shortly after the kit’s official launch, with users providing evidence that suggests the design elements were downloaded from free digital repositories. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Revealed, New Kit Based on 'Vanguard Markhor' Design.

The allegations have sparked a debate regarding the professional standards of the design process for one of the most high-profile jerseys in international cricket.

The 'Free Image' Allegations

The controversy began when fans on X (formerly Twitter) began identifying the patterns used on the new jersey. Users pointed out that the geometric and abstract textures featured on the front of the kit appeared identical to assets found on popular free stock photo websites. Pakistan Super 8s Chances After Boycotting Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Critics have shared side-by-side comparisons of the jersey pattern and the original stock images, suggesting that little to no modification was made to create a bespoke design. The absence of original artistry in a kit representing a national side has led to accusations of "laziness" and a lack of creative investment by the manufacturer.

'Free Downloaded Photos Used'

The PCB Chairman gave a Contract of PKR 50 million to design 2026 T20 World Cup Kit. The Kit Manufacturer downloaded 2 designs from Stock Photos and Pasted them on Pakistani Jerseys. A country of Thiefs !! pic.twitter.com/7x40JRfi6j — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) February 2, 2026

'Just Downloaded from Internet'

Which Picasso did PCB hire? He got 2 pics from internet and added them to jersey. I saw so many better original designs from random Pak fans on my TL but pcb rarely pay heed to what fans want. pic.twitter.com/veI6oP5Y2n — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) February 2, 2026

Pakistan New Jersey for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan jersey for World cup pic.twitter.com/jwNmiaJegV — DAWOOD 🏏 (@dawoodanwar252) February 1, 2026

Pakistan Jersey 'Markhor Edition'

