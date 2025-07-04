Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): Disney+ has renewed the animated sitcom 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' for a fourth season, ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere, reported Variety.

The third season of the animated sitcom is set to premiere on August 6, while the fourth season is expected to debut in 2026, according to the outlet.

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' is a reboot of Disney Channel's 'The Proud Family,' which aired from 2001 to 2005. Both are created and executive produced by Bruce W. Smith, who teamed up with executive producer, songwriter and composer Ralph Farquhar for the new show.

Season 3 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' finds "Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery", according to the logline as quoted by Variety.

Kyla Pratt voices Penny and leads a voice cast that includes Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez), reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Season 3 guest stars include Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin and Bubba Wallace.

They will join recurring guests Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, A Boogie, Bresha Webb, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraqui, Al Roker, CeeLo Green, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Brenda Song, Lena Waithe and Miyachi.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is produced by Disney Television Animation and BaR Productions. (ANI)

