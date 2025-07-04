The drama is rising in the latest episode of the popular family drama as secrets, confusion run high in the household. The episode kicks off with Mukul pressuring the Chairman to reveal the truth about Bhagyashree’s marital records. The Chairman clarifies that Bhagyashree had initially joined the company as single and submitted her marriage certificate later, which is why her husband's name wasn’t recorded. Rishabh uses the moment to gently remind Bhagyashree to trust him. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s Secret Marriage Faces Threat As Society Meeting Sparks Tension and Doubts (Read More)

Bhagyashree Confronts Rishabh

As tensions settle, Padma assures Vinay that everything is fine now. Meanwhile, Lajjo lightens the mood by complimenting Rishabh and inviting Padma to cook her favorite South Indian dishes. Vinay confirms his doubts are now cleared but not everyone is convinced. Sowmya is still suspicious and decides to bring her evidence for the right moment. Later, Bhagyashree confronts Rishabh about how he got the Bangkok photos exposing Mukul and his group. Rishabh admits he found them in the office, while Pramidh confesses to Mukul that he only obeyed Rishabh to protect his own secrets.

Nitya Praises Rishabh’s Performance

Bhagyashree also questions Rishabh about their marriage certificate, to which he credits his assistant Sunny. When she teasingly accuses him of being in love with Sunny, Rishabh surprises her by calling Sunny his brother. Shocked, Bhagyashree realises Rishabh isn't gay as she had believed. Karthik joins Rishabh in the hall, where they both end up reflecting on their lives. Meanwhile, Nitya praises Rishabh in front of the Chairman. However, when Bhagyashree tells Nitya over the phone that Rishabh isn't gay, Nitya is left stunned. Padma insists Bhagyashree pick out new clothes for an upcoming wedding and even offers to get Rishabh's clothes stitched. Just then, Sowmya pretends to have accidentally seen their passports and points out inconsistencies in their surnames and addresses. Vinay becomes suspicious and demands answers.

Bhagyashree Almost Confessed the Truth

As Bhagyashree is about to confess the truth, the doorbell rings. Rishabh quickly saves the moment by showing new passports and claiming the old ones were outdated. He adds that Bhagyashree never changed her surname because he didn’t want her to. His calm explanation puts everyone at ease for the moment—except Bhagyashree. Later, in private, Bhagyashree questions Rishabh about his constant lies. Rishabh explains he’s doing it for her father’s health and urges her to tell the truth when the time is right. Just then Padma walks in, cutting the conversation short. In upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, Rishabh helps Bhagyashree to get dressed, but Vinay grows suspicious after seeing Rishabh sneak out of the house.

