The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, had its first glimpse unveiled on Thursday (July 3). The three-minute teaser shared by the film’s makers showcases the epic tale and stunning visuals of the two-part retelling of the Ramayana. The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by the visionary Namit Malhotra, the film aspires to be a source of national pride for generations to come. Amid this, there's a buzz that National Award-winning Malayalam actress Shobana might play Kaikasi, Ravan’s mother, in the upcoming film. Ramayana 2026 Movie Cast: Full List of Who Plays Who in Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Epic.

Shobana To Play Kaikasi in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shobana re-shared the first teaser of Ramayana and expressed her excitement about being part of such a massive franchise. According to a report in OTT Play, the talented actress and classical dancer is reportedly portraying the role of Kaikasi, Ravan's mother, in the mythological film. It was also revealed that the Manichitrathazhu actress has already shot her scenes for the film. The report suggested that Shobana will likely be seen in the second instalment of the film.

Shobana Confirms Joining ‘Ramayana’

The cast of Ramayana also reportedly features Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Arun Govil as Dashrath. Talking about Shobana, it will be interesting to see how the acclaimed actress brings her acting prowess and elegance to the epic tale. She was last seen opposite Mohanlal in the blockbuster hit Thudarum. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ramayana will be released in two parts with the first part slated for a Diwali 2026 release followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

