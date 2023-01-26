New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem on Thursday morning.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor is currently stable and recovering, and is being treated.

The actor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Jolly LLB 2', and many more.

He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

He was last seen in the web show 'Crash Course', which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year. (ANI)

