Veteran actor Annu Kapoor on Thursday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain. Kapoor, whose condition is said to be stable, is currently under observation at the hospital's cardiology department. Annu Kapoor Hospitalised After Suffering From Chest Problem; Hospital Assures Actor is Currently Stable and Recovering.

The hospital administration has said that he is recovering well. He had reportedly experienced some congestion in the chest on Thursday morning and later complained of chest pain. He was eventually rushed to the hospital."Famous actor and singer Annu Kapoor has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today (Thursday) morning," the hospital administration said. Annu Kapoor Hospitalised in Delhi After Complaining of Chest Problem.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: "Annu Kapoor was admitted for chest problems. He is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering."

