Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence recently. Singer Udit Narayan, too, met the Odisha CM at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

While Anupam Kher is in Odisha to attend the International Craft Summit, Udit Narayan will be performing at the Dot Fest.

Check out photos of their meeting:

The International Craft Summit is being held at Odisha's Jajpur to celebrate artists, craftspeople and art enthusiasts and connoisseurs. The festival was digitally inaugurated by CM Pattnaik on Friday via video conferencing.

The Dot fest is an initiative to showcase Odisha's culture and food.

The news of Udit Narayan performing at the festival has his fans quite excited.

The Dot Fest, which is being held concurrently with the major event of the Hockey World Cup 2023, is a gala that will showcase a visually stunning spectacle of Bhubaneswar at its best. (ANI)

