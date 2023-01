Film director Srijit Mukherji got candid about his upcoming web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke which revolves around the life of a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina Cassandra. He said: "It is not based on one person, rather it is based on several experiences of brave IPS officers over the years and across the country." The 45-year-old director is known for his films like Autograph, Hemlock Society, Jaatishwar, Begum Jaan, Gumnaami, among others, and he also directed several web series including Ray, Feludar Goyendagiri, and many more. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Regina Cassandra Is Super Excited To Portray the Role of a Women IPS Officer, Says ‘It Was a Surreal Experience’.

Srijit further shared as a director what were the important factors he kept in mind while directing this web show. He replied: "Police force is the key element of this show. Samar Khan not only produced the show but he has this bank of experience when it comes to these armed forces shows and patriotic shows, so he guided us. There are nuances in the different kinds of operations and functioning of the police forces in different parts of the country. All of this had to be kept in mind." Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Trailer Out! Regina Cassandra's Thriller Series to Stream on ZEE5 From January 26 (Watch Video).

We believe that this show is inspired by true events, who is it based on? It is not based on one person; rather it is based on several experiences of brave IPS officers over the years and across the country. At the last, he said that OTT has given a platform to directors and writers to explore and create with much more freedom. "It has given an alternative way of telling a story which is a huge thing because that is how all storytellers and creators will look for various alternatives," he concluded. Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke will be streaming on ZEE5.

