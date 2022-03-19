Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday announced that she is stepping down from the Clean Slate Filmz production house that she had founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013.

Anushka Sharma had founded Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh Ssharma and in quick time the dynamic duo produced gripping projects like 'NH10', 'Pari', 'Phillauri', 'Bulbbul', and critically acclaimed series 'Pataal Lok'.

Anushka, who is returning to the silver screen with 'Chakda Xpress' after welcoming her first child with her husband Virat Kohli, shared that the reason behind stepping down as a producer from CSF is that she wants to focus whole-heartedly on her acting career.

Karnesh will helm all affairs going forward and will be the sole decision-maker at Clean Slate Filmz, as per the statement posted by Anushka on her official Instagram handle.

"When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve," the statement read.

She further noted, "While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Anushka added that she hopes CSF will go from strength to strength under the surveillance of her brother Karnesh.

"I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar lineup of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!" she concluded the statement.

For the unversed, Anushka's upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media.

The film will be directed by Prosit Roy, who also directed Anushka's 2018 horror mystery 'Pari'. (ANI)

