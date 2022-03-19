Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson recently attended the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. While the pretty lady has always been praised for her stellar fashion appearances and the way she takes the red carpet by storm, this time was no different. Styled by her favourite, Kate Young, Johnson looked rather bawsy but fun in her all-printed three-piece pantsuit that instantly grabbed everyone's attention. Dakota Johnson's Summer Outfits that We Can Beg, Borrow Or Steal (View Pics).

Dakota's printed pantsuit belonged to the house of Gucci. She wore her stunning outfit over a monogrammed nude-coloured bodysuit that added a dash of oomph to her otherwise simple but poised attire. She further styled her look by picking chunky jewellery and hair tied in a sleek ponytail while her iconic fringes did their talking. With nude lips, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and curled eyelashes, she completed her look further. Dakota Johnson Birthday: If Red Carpet Was a Throne, She'd Be its Rightful Queen (View Pics).

Dakota Johnson at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional side, Dakota's next big release will be Madame Web, Sony's first female-centric Marvel superhero film. The actress will play the titular role in it. The movie will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who has previously helmed the Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Besides Dakota, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is the next name to come on board. The film is currently under development.

