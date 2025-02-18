Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Indie singer and Gen Z sensation Anuv Jain, is now married.

The 29-year-old singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hirdi Narang, in a traditional wedding ceremony "over the weekend."

Anuv took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share glimpses of their special day.

The pictures showed the couple smiling as they posed for the cameras. However, the singer did not mention his partner's name in the post. Alongside the pictures, the singer added a caption that read, "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise aayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai," and later commented, "Got married over the weekend."

The cutest picture from the set was the one where Anuv romantically kissed his bride. The wedding had a traditional touch, with Hirdi dressed in a stunning red lehenga, while Anuv looked elegant in a beige sherwani. The singer also gave fans glimpses of the pre-wedding celebration.

Soon after he posted the pictures from his dreamy wedding, fans flooded the comment section with love and congratulations.

One fan joked, "No more heartbreak songs?" while another wrote, "You both look so adorable!"

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGNcQvIP0De/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Anuv Jain is one of India's most popular indie artists, known for hit songs like "Baarishein," "Alag Aasmaan," and "Husn." His music, often centred around love and heartbreak, has made him a favourite among Gen Z listeners. (ANI)

