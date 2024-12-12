Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil are married now. The beautiful south actress has shared their first pictures from wedding festivities in Goa. The couple, who have been together for a long time, tied the knot on December 12 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple is also expected to hold a Christian wedding ceremony as part of their festivities. Congratulations to Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil To Host Two Wedding Ceremonies on December 12? All You Need To Know About the ‘Baby John’ Actress’ Goa Wedding.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Tie the Knot in Traditional Hindu Ceremony

