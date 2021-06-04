Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor Aparshakti Khuranna on Friday announced that his wife Aakriti Ahuja is pregnant with their first child.

The 33-year-old actor shared the news in a funny Instagram post.

"As we couldn't expand the work during the lockdown, we decided to expand our family #PreggerAlert," Khuranna wrote alongside a monochrome photograph of him and his wife.

Ahuja too announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page.

"Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation #PreggerAlert," she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in September 2014.

On the work front, Khuranna, whose last big screen outing was "Street Dancer", is gearing up for the release of comedy movie "Helmet", opposite Pranutan Bahl.

The quirky comedy, directed by Satram Ramani, marks Khuranna's first outing as a solo lead after supporting appearances in films like "Stree", "Dangal", "Luka Chuppi", and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)