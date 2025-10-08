Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, have become proud parents to a baby girl.

The couple shared the happy news with fans on Wednesday through a joint post on Instagram.

The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura added, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoji)."

Take a look

The baby was reportedly born on October 5. Since the arrival of the little one, several members of the Khan family have been visiting the hospital to meet the newest member of the family.

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Hinduja Hospital on Monday to see his niece. Salman's mother, Salma Khan, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, and sisters Alvira and Arpita were also seen visiting Sshura and the baby. Arbaaz's son from his first marriage, Arhaan Khan, was also present.

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post."

In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" he wrote.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017. (ANI)

