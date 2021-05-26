Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): A week after tying the knot with her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony, American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande on Wednesday shared adorable glimpses from her wedding day.

The 'Stuck With You' songstress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring herself and Dalton as they pecked kisses on each other's lips.

The first picture sees an all-white room, accentuated with candles flowers with hints of furniture in black. Grande looks pretty as she shares a hug with her life partner, the second photo sees the duo kissing each other in the backdrop of lush green trees, the last picture of the post features the songstress posing candidly in the fairly like a white dress, with her eyes closed. The beautiful veil with a bow on her with the songstress' signature ponytail, complements the white sweetheart neck dress and the low cut back ensemble that had a slit around the leg space.

The second post showcases the glimpses from the 'Side To Side' crooner's stunning look from one of the most important days of her life. Grande is seen ready with the help of professionals as they wear face masks to be safe while setting the actor's hair and makeup.

The final post puts on display the affection between the newly married couple as they share a lip kiss, while Grande holds Gomez from his neck.

Taking to the captions, the '7 Rings' singer wrote, "5.15.21," (the wedding date).

On May 18, TMZ learnt that there were less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.

There was no "official ceremony" and the duo said their "I dos in an informal way", according to the sources.

Ariana and Dalton who began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas. They posted lots of pictures chronicling their romance, and after their engagement; Ariana's mom, Joan, shared her excitement of welcoming Dalton as her son-in-law in the family.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo," she wrote in an Instagram post at that time.

As per TMZ, Ariana bought her Montecito house in June from Ellen DeGeneres for which she plunked down USD 6.75 million.

On a related note, before dating Dalton, Ariana was supposed to get married to her then-fiance and comedian Pate Davidson. They dated for a few months in 2018 and got engaged the same year.

However, due to several circumstances and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, Pete and Ariana parted ways in October 2018. (ANI)

