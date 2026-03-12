PRNewswire

Singapore, March 12: As part of The Mastercard Collection, cardholders globally can now enjoy new and enhanced culinary benefits at the most sought-after restaurants across 10 Asia Pacific (APAC) markets with the Asia Gourmet Circle program. The dining program is an exclusive gateway where cardholders can instantly check reservation availability and book tables at top-tier dining establishments in APAC and around the world. New and enhanced culinary experiences on the menu for World Legend, World Elite and World Select Mastercard cardholders in 10 Asia Pacific markets.

Created for World Legend, World Elite and World Select Mastercard cardholders globally, Asia Gourmet Circle opens doors to more than 400 award-winning and premium restaurants in Australia, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Mastercard Collection unlocks premium benefits for cardholders and their loved ones -- at home and where their travels take them. Mastercard cardholders can explore real-time availability and secure coveted tables locally and overseas with just a few clicks, making every journey, celebration, or spontaneous craving one to savor.

"We continue to see a powerful shift toward experiential living, as people prioritize moments that bring genuine joy and connection," said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "Dining has emerged as one of the most meaningful ways cardholders express their passions, at home and especially while travelling. With the expansion of Asia Gourmet Circle, Mastercard offers a look-no-further curated selection of the world's best restaurants, making it easier than ever to access unforgettable culinary experiences."

From iconic Michelin-starred and Black Pearl dining rooms to Asia's 50 Best restaurants, the Asia Gourmet Circle program includes restaurants such as Bennelong (17 Chef Hats AGFG 2025, Australia), Arbor (2 Michelin Stars, Hong Kong SAR), JAAN by Kirk Westaway (2 Michelin Stars, Singapore), HYOTEI HIBIYA (3 Michelin Stars, Japan), and Chim By Siam Wisdom (1 Michelin Star, Thailand), to name a few. This builds on a broader global portfolio of experiences already available to book on Priceless.com, spanning acclaimed restaurants across Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Additionally, World Legend and World Elite Mastercard cardholders enjoy more privileges at a curated collection of restaurants across Australia, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. With a minimum spend, patrons can avail exclusive dining credits or complimentary glasses of wine.

In APAC, travel and food continue to shape the way people enjoy and connect with one another. In fact, 77% of APAC consumers are passionate about travel, while nearly two in three (67%) are passionate about culinary experiences[1], both driven by shared moments, deeper connections, and the joy of discovery. Asia Gourmet Circle unites these passions, enabling cardholders to cherish world-class flavors at home and while exploring new destinations.

Asia Gourmet Circle is a dining program under The Mastercard Collection, a global suite of elevated perks designed for cardholders. From curated dining moments that turn meals into priceless memories, to entertainment access that brings cardholders closer to their favorite performers, and seamless travel privileges that make every journey as rewarding as the destination, The Mastercard Collection redefines what it means to hold a premium card -- delivering experiences that go beyond the expected.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

