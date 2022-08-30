New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set to star opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the upcoming thriller 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'.

Taking to Instagram, senior film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a post which he captioned, "ARJUN RAMPAL JOINS THE CAST OF SONAKSHI SINHA STARRER 'NIKITA ROY'... Team #NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness has signed #ArjunRampal for a cameo in the thriller, which stars #SonakshiSinha, #PareshRawal and #SuhailNayyar... The film marks the directorial debut of #KusshSSinha."

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Shubhaavi Choksey Aka Nandini Talks About Avoiding Social Media Facade; Shares, 'I Have Been, Am and Will Be Comfortable With My Imperfections' (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch4b2jPMKgL/

In the post, Arjun can be seen posing with Sonakshi, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Also Read | From Ragging Women to Hamming in Films, Here's How Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK Became a Popular Social Media Star.

'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha.

Talking about joining the cast, Arjun says, "It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky Vicky who I have seen as kids and now as producers. Also, I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kush at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar. Nikita will be a film to look out for and I wish the whole team my best wishes for it, as I had a blast working with them."

The 'Dabangg' actor recently began shooting for the thriller project in London.

"Kussh and I wanted to collaborate on the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," she said on her brother's directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in an action film 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be also seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol.

The 'Akira' actor will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.

Apart from this she also has 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film 'Kakuda' along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)