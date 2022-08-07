Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, amid the scrutiny of his job, recently resurfaced with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

According to Fox News, Hammer and Chambers were spotted out and about together with their family in Los Angeles.

This outing marks the first time the family has been snapped together since news broke that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. He has been living there since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor's new job, though not confirmed by him, first made headlines after a flyer for Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman was shared on social media with a photo of someone who resembled Hammer.

The news was originally denied by the hotel and so did Hammer's lawyer. However, multiple outlets later reported he was selling timeshares.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he's totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family," a source told Variety.

The 34-year-old actor has been in a custody battle in his and Elizabeth Chamber's ongoing divorce and has also been accused of several sexual assaults since January.

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court filing. The duo share two children, Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

Following the allegations, Hammer was dropped from several movies including the much-anticipated 'The Offer', Jennifer Lopez's action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding', the thriller drama 'Billion Dollar Spy' and the Broadway show 'The Minutes' in January after several women accused him on social media of sending them explicit messages about rape and cannibalism. (ANI)

