Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen donning a turban in his new film 'Banda Singh'.

On Monday, Arshad took to Twitter and shared the first official poster of the movie. In the image, Arshad can be seen sporting a turbaned look as he poses with actor Meher Vij.

Also Read | Craig Robinson Birthday Special: From The Office to Pineapple Express, 5 of The Darryl Philbin Actor's Most Iconic Films and Shows.

"Really excited to become #BandaSingh for you all. All we need is your blessings," he captioned the poster.

As per a statement, 'Banda Singh' is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by Abhishek Saxena.

Also Read | RIP James Michael Tyler: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Pay Heartfelt Tribute to the Friends Co-Star.

Excited about the project, Saxena said, "I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier two films Phullu and Saroj Ka Rishta were on social issues but Banda Singh is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast."

'Banda Singh' will go on floors in mid-November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)