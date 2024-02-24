Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Yami Gautam-starrer 'Article 370' opened to positive reviews.

In the film, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Article 370' raked in Rs 6.12 crore in India on the opening day.

"#Article370 proves all calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin... Packs an EXCELLENT TOTAL on Day 1, benefitting, to an extent, due to the discounted ticket rates [Rs 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay... Fri Rs 6.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Will be interesting to see how #Article370 fares on Sat - Sun, since it will be back to regular ticket rates... The audience feedback tilts heavily towards positive side and that's a big plus," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to 'Article 370' film while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! "

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar. (ANI)

