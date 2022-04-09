Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Kathryn Hays known for her pivotal roles in 'Star Trek' and 'As The World Turns' has passed away at the age of 87.

Deadline confirmed that Hays died on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Hays started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in 'As the World Turns' for 38 years, starting in 1972.

In addition to her long-running role on the American television soap opera, she is remembered by fans of the original 'Star Trek' for her memorable guest role of Gem in the 1968 episode 'The Empath'. She played the beautiful alien who gives the episode its title.

Hays began her professional acting career in the early 1960s with appearances on series like 'Hawaiian Eye', 'Surfside 6', 'Naked City' and 'Route 66'.

She had also appeared in several Broadway productions: 'The Irregular Verb to Love', 'The Moon Besieged' and 'Mary, Mary'.

Kathryn Hays is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Bob Mancusi; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson, as per Deadline. (ANI)

