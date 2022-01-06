Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Ashish Verma has been garnering a lot of praises for his role in Aanand L Rai"s directorial 'Atrangi Re', which features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Talking about the same, Ashish said, "The shooting for Atrangi Re is one of the most heartwarming experiences I've had; we were in and out of COVID-19, we resumed when shooting was allowed. The film gave me ample space to perform, plus working with Aanand Sir and Dhanush, one of the finest we have, was a big big tickmark in the bucket list.''

He added, "I am really happy with all the love coming my way through reviews, the audiences, and I only have gratitude for it. It was a solid ensemble with many characters. The collaboration with the solid cast and crew of like minded people was super fun."

Ashish will next be seen sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in a new web series. (ANI)

