'Roadies' fame Varun Sood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram and updated fans about his diagnosis. "After 1011 days I have been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room.Stay safe," he wrote. Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Breaks Down After Meeting Boyfriend Varun Sood (Watch Video).

Varun's girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, too, shared her health update. Fortunately, she is not COVID-19 positive. "I am fine guys. Varun is in a different house quarantined. Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘Don’t Forget to Get Vaccinated’.

Check Out Varun Sood's Instagram Story Below:

Varun Sood's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thank you for the concern. Stay safe everybody," she posted on Instagram.Earlier in the day, actor Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for the deadly virus.

