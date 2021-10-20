Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, treated his fans with an adorable picture of him and his wife Tahira Kashyap from their exotic Maldives vacation.

But more than the picture, it was his caption that stole everyone's hearts. He referred to Tahira as the late legendary actor Marilyn Monroe.

Also Read | Danny Boyle Birthday Special: From Trainspotting to Slumdog Millionaire, 5 Best Films of the Acclaimed Director Ranked per IMDb.

"Marilyn and me," he wrote adding a white heart emoji.

"How sweet. This caption has my heart," a social media user commented.

Also Read | Viggo Mortensen Birthday Special: From The Lord of the Rings to Captain Fantastic, Here are 5 of the Aragon Actor's Best Films Ranked According to IMDb.

"Adorable. She is definitely your Marilyn," another one wrote.

In the image, Ayushmann can be seen donning a plain black T-shirt and track pants. Tahira opted for colourful beachwear.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 12 years. The two share son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)