Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Apart from music and acting, Ayushmann Khurrana has a profound love for cricket.

He carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play. Especially, when he is shooting an outdoor schedule he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew.

"I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing. I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle-order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the Extra Innings T20 for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that. Even now, whenever I get an opportunity to play cricket on-set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch," Ayushmann shared.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann is all set to come up with 'Doctor G', in which he will be seen a male gynaecologist. Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah are also a part of the film, which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is scheduled to release on October 14.

Ayushmann also has 'An Action Hero' in his kitty. The film has been produced by Anand L Rai and T Series. Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann in the movie. (ANI)

