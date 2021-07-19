New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has finally shared his first look from the upcoming film titled 'Doctor G'.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to reveal his first look from the film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

He captioned the post, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

In the image shared by the actor, he can be seen sporting dorky glasses, a lab coat and a sheepish smile, with a book in hand and a stethoscope in his pocket.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Shefali will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in the forthcoming film which is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

Essaying the character of Dr Uday Gupta, Ayushmann shared his excitement of working on the film which went on floors recently in Bhopal.

He said, "The subject of 'Doctor G' is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived."

The 'Vicky Donor' actor, "It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie.

This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

