Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): 'Babbar Sherni', a new track from Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mardaani 3', was unveiled on Tuesday.

The song is composed, produced and arranged by Sarthak Kalyani, written by Shruti Shukla, and also features a hard-hitting rap segment by Dee MC.

Speaking about the track, Rani in a press note said, " Babbar Sherni is a powerful sonic embodiment of the film's soul. It captures the indomitable spirit of Mardaani itself and salutes women as Babbar shernis of our society."

She added, "Raw, resolute and unflinching, mirroring the personality of Shivani Shivaji Roy, Babbar Sherni is a tribute to a woman's strength and resolve to bring about change in society. Driven by an unyielding sense of justice, this song reflects her fearlessness and steely determination, celebrating all the women who refuse to back down in the face of adversity."

As per Rani, the song serves as "an emotional and ideological extension of the character Shivani Shivaji Roy, channelling strength, courage, and quiet rage into a rallying cry that defines what it truly means to be Mardaani."

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026. (ANI)

