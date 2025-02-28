Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood. The duo is expecting their first child.

On Friday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

"The greatest gift of our lives(baby emoji) Coming soon," Kiara wrote, adding an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.

Kiara and Sidharth's "pregnancy" announcement left everyone elated. In no time, netizens, including friends and members from the film industry, flooded the comment section with heartiest congratulations.

" Congratulations are in order," actor Shilpa Shetty commented.

"Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

"Omg Congratulations," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023 and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.

After taking "saat pheres", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is titled 'Param Sundari'. iT also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' next in her kitty. (ANI)

