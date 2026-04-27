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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | 'Bandar': Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's Hard Hitting Film Locks June 5 Release Date Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The upcoming film brings together Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for a new project backed by Zee Studios. The movie is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The makers of 'Bandar,' which stars actor Bobby Deol in the lead, have announced the film's release date.

As per a release, the film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 5 later this year.

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The upcoming film brings together Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for a new project backed by Zee Studios. The movie is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

'Bandar' has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Both writers are known for projects such as 'Paatal Lok,' 'Kohrra' and 'Udta Punjab.'

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Anurag Kashyap is known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Black Friday.' Bobby Deol, who has recently received praise for several performances, will be seen in the lead role in the drama.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle.

'Bandar' earlier premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, where it garnered attention from critics and audiences alike. The film is inspired by true events.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' written and directed by A M Jyothi Krishna alongside Krish Jagarlamudi. The film starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

With a career spanning over three decades, Bobby Deol began his journey as a romantic hero in the 1990s and gradually evolved into a versatile performer.

Up next, Bobby Deol will be seen in 'Jana Nayagan' starring Vijay. Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding its certification, 'Jana Nayagan' is yet to receive an official release date.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha', which also stars Alia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)