Bargarh (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bhagabat Padhan, an 86-year-old dancer from Bargarh district who achieved artistic fame,, has been honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Padhan, who lives in Kumbhari village of the district, was overjoyed when his name was announced as the recipient of this distinction. He is a discerning and distinguished exponent of Odisha's ancient folk dance form, Shabd.

He has learned Shad dance since childhood and has been making efforts to promote, propagate and preserve it for five decades. He was instrumental in taking this dance art associated with the temple tradition outside the temples and giving it a unique identity.

Meanwhile, a spiritual leader from Tripura, Chitta Maharaj of Santikali Ashram and Chakma Loin loom shawl weaver Smriti Rekha Chakma are also among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year.

Chitta Maharaj of ShantiKali Ashram has been awarded Padma Shri in the category of Others Spiritualism.

On the other hand, Smriti Rekha Chakma has been awarded in the category of Art (Textile-waving-Loinloom).

Chitta Maharaj has been transforming the lives of many Janjati people through spiritualism and expansion of education.

Smriti Lekha Chakma is a Chakma Lionloom Shwal Weaver, that transforms eco-friendly vegetable diet cotton threads into traditional designs promoting the use of natural dyes.

She also runs a socio-cultural organisation to impart training to rural women in the art of weaving and empower them.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has congratulated both the recipients. (ANI)

