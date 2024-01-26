As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media platforms to extend heartfelt wishes. On Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video captioned, "Over the last couple of years, I have learned how little is known about the extent of the work undertaken by our Defence forces to keep our lands, skies, and seas protected. Today, India marks its 75th year of becoming a Republic - here's to our brave men and women at the borders who personify the Spirit of India! Jai Hind." Republic Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With National Flag To Wish Fans, Writes ‘May Our Tiranga Always Fly High’ (View Pic).

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Akshay Kumar posted a clip on X of himself and his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-actor Tiger Shroff running, holding India's National Flag as the song "Vande Mataram" plays in the background. He captioned the video, "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind...Jai Bharat."

Akshay Kumar's X Post

New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tGYF7GVRGI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2024

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a clip of the Indian Tricolour on her Instagram stories, captioned, "Happy Republic Day." Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a video of the Tricolour with the song "Lehra Do" playing in the background. She captioned the post, "Happy Republic Day (Indian Flag emoji) Jai Hind."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story

On X, NTR Jr wrote, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!" Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture of the Indian National Flag. He wrote, "I remember the pride and joy we felt as students, reciting poems at the top of our voices and learning to celebrate our nation wholeheartedly. Jai Hind! Wishing you all a very #HappyRepublicDay."

Jr NTR's X Post

Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024 Ajay Devgn's X Post I remember the pride and joy we felt as students, as we recited poems at the top of our voices, and learned how to celebrate our nation wholeheartedly 😀 Jai Hind! Wishing you all a very #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/n7lP4l9Pml — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played, and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. Republic Day 2024: Karan Johar’s ‘Cuties’ Yash and Roohi Dress Up in White as They Wish Fans on Insta (View Pic).

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute with the indigenous gun system of 105-mm Indian Field Guns. President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard - 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The 21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronised with three simultaneous actions: the unfurling of the National Flag, the Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands, and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.