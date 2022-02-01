Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Looking back at the 'painful' part of her past life, supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about alleged experiences of abuse in past relationships.

As per CNN, the 25-year-old star recently appeared on the Victoria's Secret 'VS Voices' podcast, in which she revealed that toxic behaviours like "people-pleasing" ultimately had a negative impact on her relationships and her mental health.

"I constantly went back to men and also, women that had abused me, and that's where the people-pleasing came in," she told host Amanda de Cadenet.

"I started to not have boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace... I began to be a people-pleaser with my job and it was everyone else's opinion of me that mattered except for my own because I essentially was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else and that was the detriment of it," she said.

During the interview, Hadid also reflected on her challenging childhood.

"I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up, so that's why I have a lot of complications. Now I'm able to open up and speak my mind, especially within my relationships and within my family," Hadid, who is the daughter of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Yolanda Hadid and sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, shared.

She added, "I grew up around men -- whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was -- where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice."

The supermodel who had earlier dated Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd revealed how her upbringing affected her adult relationships, saying "My nervous system would crash. It was like fight or flight. Either I would become silent and cry and just go inward or I would lash out and leave."

According to CNN, Hadid shared that it took a combination of therapy, meditation and staying off social media to start living a life that was "true" to her.

Hadid had previously opened up about her mental health in an Instagram post in November last year.

"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it," she wrote alongside a series of tearful selfies at that time. (ANI)

