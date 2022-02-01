Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a few pictures with his pet dog. He also revealed that he has named his dog 'Katori Aaryan', and has even created an Instagram account with his name. "Katori, I am in love again," he captioned the post. Kartik Aaryan: My Struggles and Failures Taught Me the Real Value of Things.

Kartik's images with Katori have garnered everyone's attention. Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Katori...such a cute name.""Aww hearts melting," Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)