Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together on screen in the upcoming Netflix action thriller 'The Rip.'

The streaming giant released the teaser trailer on Wednesday evening, giving fans a first look at the intense story.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': What Was That Hindu Mythology Question Where Audience Went Wrong? Rudrapur's Meenal Upreti Loses INR 12.5 Lakh Despite Impressing Big B With Her Creativity.

In the film, Damon plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars while Affleck takes on the role of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. Both are part of the Miami Police Department and during a raid on a stash house, the officers make an unexpected discovery: millions in cash. What follows is a test of loyalty and trust as greed and suspicion begin to tear the team apart.

The two-minute fourteen-second teaser shows tense exchanges between the two stars. In one scene, Damon asks, "Do you think I'm gonna jack this rip?" Affleck's character replies sharply, "I don't trust you right now, and that's a fucking problem."

Also Read | 'Saiyaara' Songs: YRF Music Releases Extended Album With Unreleased Tracks From Mohit Suri's Chartbusting Movie.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOa8MNijKvM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. Calle is seen in the trailer warning, "You should just take whatever money you want and walk away before this goes really bad for all of us."

Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is inspired by true events. It will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Affleck and Damon are also producing the project under their company Artists Equity, alongside Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)