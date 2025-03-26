Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): The highly anticipated remake of 'The War of the Roses', starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, is set to hit theaters on August 29, Searchlight Pictures has announced.

Directed by Jay Roach, the film will be a modern adaptation of Warren Adler's 1981 novel, which was previously turned into a 1989 dark comedy starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new adaptation, written by Tony McNamara, follows Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a couple who appear to have an idyllic life--thriving careers, a happy marriage, and a loving family.

However, as Theo's professional success falters while Ivy's ambitions soar, their relationship takes a dark turn, leading to fierce competition and mounting resentment.

Alongside Cumberbatch and Colman, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoe Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon.

The project is produced by Roach, along with Michelle Graham, Ed Sinclair, Tom Carver, and Cumberbatch's production company SunnyMarch, led by Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke.

'The War of the Roses' remake will debut alongside two other major releases: horror-comedy 'The Toxic Avenger' and Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller 'Caught Stealing', starring Austin Butler and Regina King. (ANI)

