London, Feb 22 (PTI) One of India's leading Bharatanatyam exponents and research scholars, Bala Devi Chandrashekar, made history at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris recently when her film on the Thanjavur Big Temple, or Brihadeeswara Temple, was launched in France.

‘Brihadeeswara – Form to Formless' captures the essence and significance of the 1,000-year-old UNESCO heritage site in Tamil Nadu through the eyes of a temple dancer or Devaradiyal, the high priestess of the temple. The Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO, Ambassador Vishal V Sharma, launched the film earlier this month in Paris.

“The temple is a testament to India's craftsmanship and cultural philosophy, serving as an architectural marvel for a millennium and drawing admiration from people across the globe,” said Chandrashekar.

“The film pays homage to the timeless splendour of this magnificent temple. Under the guidance of distinguished scholars, this performance embodies a profound narrative shaped by intensive research, shedding light on the temple's historical significance and vital connection between the physical and the metaphysical,” she said.

Using state-of-the-art technology and high-quality production, the film production is aimed at preserving the essence and energy of the live performance, creating a genuinely engaging and unforgettable experience.

"Viewers can witness the captivating dance performance from the comfort of their homes, transcending geographical boundaries and introducing people worldwide to the temple's architectural marvel and cultural significance,” added Chandrashekar.

