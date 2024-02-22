Actress Urmila Matondkar reminisced about shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for the song “Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho” from the 1992 romantic comedy Chamatkar, calling him not only a great actor but also a lovely human being. Urmila appeared on the special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 14. Paying tribute to Urmila’s journey in the film industry, the contestants delivered melodious acts. Rajasthan's Piyush Panwar, who owned the stage and once again impressed one and all with his amazing renditions of “Bahut Khoobsurat Ho” from the film Khoobsurat and “Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho” from the film Chamatkar. Urmila Matondkar Marks 50th Birthday With Gratitude; Rangeela Actress Says ‘Forever Thankful’ As She Shares Stunning Clip on Instagram!.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Urmila spoke about her co-star SRK, and said: "This song “Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho” was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, and it has a separate fanbase. Piyush, you have beautifully attempted the song. I remember filming with the iconic Shahrukh, who is not only a great actor but also a lovely human being."

"He is one of the finest actors who has also done theatre. He’s been humble since the beginning, and he has an aura that makes his co-actors feel comfortable. I feel that the people who have worked with him and shared screen space with him are truly blessed," shared Urmila. Impressed by Piyush's performance, Urmila added: "You sang beautifully. You have a softness in your voice like Rafi Sahab, which is rare to hear these days." Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

