Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy "Bhediya" is set to have its digital premiere on May 26 on Jio Cinema.

Dhawan shared the digital release date of the Amar Kaushik-directed movie on his Instagram Story.

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of the producer's horror-comedy universe comprising "Stree" and "Roohi".

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, "Bhediya" also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

The film, written by Niren Bhatt, emerged as a commercial success upon its theatrical release last year in April. PTI

