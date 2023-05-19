Bhediya after impressing audiences in theatres has finally paved its way to the OTT platform. The makers of actor Varun Dhawan-led creature comedy earlier announced a sequel for the movie which will be released in 2025. Bhediya 2: Varun Dhawan – Amar Kaushik’s Film To Release in 2025!.

The news arrived on Friday as the streaming platform Jio Cinema shared an update via their Instagram handle regarding the release of Bhediya on OTT. The caption read, "Get ready for a howl-arious adventure. Cuz Bhediya is coming. Watch #BhediyaOnJioCinema, streaming free from 26 May.

After the official announcement, Varun also took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans. The netizens looked happy as one user commented with 'Finally', describing how long people had to wait for the movie to take the digital streaming route. Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya featured Varun alongside Kriti Sanon. Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Spotted On a Flight With Writers Raj & DK, Actress Shares Selfies on Insta (View Pics).

It is Bollywood's first creature comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel.