Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' is all set to arrive in theatres on November 18 this year.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a social drama.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari in a Simple Raw Mango Saree.

Talking more about the film, Sinha said, "The film has a subject that I have built from a nagging thought in my head. What started with a small idea, soon metamorphosed into a screenplay that nudged me to make the film on a large canvas."

"As a filmmaker, I believe entertainment has the responsibility of making its audience think. I have attempted that with every film of mine and that's what we are doing with Bheed," he added.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat to Enter Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show.

Dia Mirza is also a part of 'Bheed', which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)