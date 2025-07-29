New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) India's leading music label T-Series is set to collaborate with singer Faheem Adbullah after "Saiyaara"'s title track became a chartbuster.

The Kashmiri singer is also popular for his independent track "Ishq" and his collaboration with the label will feature a range of upcoming projects — spanning film songs, singles, albums, and EPs, according to a press release.

The 27-year-old brings the rich essence of his homeland into his music, blending soulful storytelling with a unique cultural depth, said a press release.

"What truly impresses me about Faheem is the honesty in his music. His vocals have a rare uniqueness that stands out in today's landscape. With audiences already connecting deeply to his sound, this collaboration will allow us to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to listeners everywhere," said Bhushan Kumar from T-Series.

"I feel blessed and honoured to be joining hands with T-series. All these years in my hometown, I have always looked at T-Series as the pinnacle of music, and now collaborating with Bhushan Sir on multiple future projects is both an honour and an exciting new chapter for me. This partnership not only opens new doors for me in my artistic journey but gives me the oppurtunity to bring fresh talent from my homeland onto a global stage," Faheem said.

Their first collaboration, "Bichadna" is releasing on August 4.

