Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Naya Rivera's ex-fiance and American rapper Big Sean is among celebs and friends morning the 'Glee' star following her death while fighting to save her son as the two swam in California's Lake Piru.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old singer wrote a lengthy dedication to his former partner on Instagram, sharing his disbelief in her passing. He also praised Rivera for breaking down barriers.

The 'Detroit' rapper began, "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own.

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person," he continued. "I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya ."

Big Sean and Naya began dating in April 2013. They announced their engagement in October 2013, but ended their relationship in April 2014. The Grammy-nominated artist is currently dating singer Jhene Aiko. (ANI)

