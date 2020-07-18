Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found dead in his apartment today. The 30-year-old reportedly passed away by suicide, although there are no confirmations on that yet. Soon after the news came out, fans of the actor took to Twitter to mourn the loss. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Miura was found by his manager who visited him to check up on him as he did not show up for work. And now fans are shocked to learn the devastating truth. Let us know more about Miura and the films he acted in.

Haruma Miura had entered the film industry from quite a young age, at the age of 7. He had appeared in NHK drama Agri.

He had also formed a band called Brash Brats with his fellow classmates. The band broke off in the year 2005.

He had appeared in several dramas and films. He later joined Amuse Inc, one of Japan's biggest talent agencies.

In the year 2009, he won the Sponichi Grand Prix Newcomer Award for his role in Naoko. He was also recognised at the 31st Japan Academy Awards.

He played the lead in the series Bloody Monday.

After his popularity grew, he starred in the live-action adaptation of manga Kimi Ni Todoke live-action adaptation of manga Kimi Ni Todoke.

Another famous role of his was the title role of Eren in the Japanese series Attack on Titan.

His other famous dramas include "Last Cinderella" and the "Gokusen" series.

In the year 2016, he played the role of a drag queen in the 2016 Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots".

His last appearance is in Love Will Begin When Money End which will be on air in the month of September.

An apparent suicide note was found in his home but there have been no confirmations from the officials. The Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo suspects it’s a suicide.

