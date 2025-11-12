Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Singer-composer Amaal Mallik was teased by fellow contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More as they had some light-hearted fun with the singer after he opened up about his struggles in the music industry.

A new promo shared by the makers shows Amaal recalling the tough moments of his early career, but his story soon turned into a moment of laughter for the other housemates.

Also Read | NewJeans Is Back: After Haerin and Hyein's Return, Hanni, Minji and Danielle Also Announce Their Decision To Rejoin ADOR.

Talking to contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, Amaal shared, "Meri bahut ladaai hai industry mein (I've had a lot of conflicts in the film industry). I wanted to be a cricketer, but that didn't happen. My first film flopped, and when I tried assisting other composers, no one hired me. They used to mock me, saying, 'Now you've become a music director.' I felt so low that I called my aunt in New Zealand and told her I was coming there."

Soon, his story had contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More in splits with their playful reactions.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Shoaib Ibrahim SLAMS Troll Accusing Him of Supporting Farrhana Bhatt Because She Is Muslim, Says 'I Like Her Game'.

Gaurav laughed and said, "In times of tension, where is he going? New Zealand!" while Pranit added jokingly, "Rich people's life. We used to go to Shirdi."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ8jYFGjJrQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=05376499-00ee-44e4-b353-3c9389cfdf59

The teasing continued as Gaurav joked, "If I had to go somewhere, my mausi lives in Kanpur," and Pranit followed with, "Our struggle was such that we could only manage one trip to the US. These are first-world problems." Gaurav concluded, "These types of problems, I can handle."

Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Jai Ho, composing three songs for the Salman Khan starrer. Since then, he has created several hit tracks and built his own fan following. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)