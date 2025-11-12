Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his social media account to reveal his support for contestant Farrhana Bhatt in the Bigg Boss season 19 reality show this year. As soon as he answered the question in his Q&A session, trolls were quick enough to accuse him of supporting Farrahana on the basis of the same religion. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor Kaur Calls Malti Chahar ‘Farhana 2.0’ in Fiery Halwa-Making Clash.

The troll post read, “You are a Muslim, and that is why you are supporting Farhama, as she is a Muslim too." Shoaib, who was in a complete mood to give it back, maintained his calm and said, “So, now things have come back to religion. No, it's nothing like that. I like Farhana's game; I like the way she's playing. She is standing all alone against everybody, and she is a strong lady; that's why I like her game.”

Shoaib Ibrahim Clarifies Why He Supports Farrhana Bhatt in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

He reminded me, “Last year, I was supporting Karanveer Mehra, whereas Vivian Dsena was there, since you are accusing me of favouring one religion, so no, it’s nothing like that. I really had liked Karanveer Mehra's game and was very happy that he won.” Talking about Farrhana Bhatt, Shoaib stated her positive points and called her strong. “I like Farhana's game. Yes, no doubt, sometimes she goes overboard, but still, if you look at it from the perspective of the game, she is running the whole house,” said Shoaib.

Dipika Kakar, Bigg Boss 12 winner, and his wife, who was listening to Shoaib, added, "But the best thing about the weekend was that when Salman Khan sir corrected her, she admitted and accepted all her mistakes very respectfully. I agree that she had a thousand questions in her mind against the show at that very moment, but also that she said it in a very polite way. So that was nice overall to see." Shoaib, highlighting how Farrhana and Tanya Mittal are running the show, said, "If you look at the last weekend, and if you remove the topic of Farhana and Tanya, then no one had any topic to discuss. Well, I also liked Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj too, but now they both have been eliminated."

Talking about Farrhana Bhatt, the actress recently was at the receiving end of host Salman Khan’s wrath, especially for demeaning the television industry and co-contestant Gaurav Khanna, whom Salman called TV’s superstar.

