Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tanya Mittal has been eliminated from the race for the Bigg Boss 2025 trophy. With this, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More have become the top three participants of the show.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 2025 followed the theme of democracy. The show started with the entry of 16 contestants. Two wildcards were later added to the show.

The finale began with the finalists reflecting on their time in the house and writing a special note at their favourite corner.

It was followed by the entry of host Salman Khan and the arrival of ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss 2025.

After Amaal Mallik's eviction, actor Salman Khan welcomed the lead cast of 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri', including Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

The trio had fun playing the tongue twister games. They also performed the hook steps from the song "Hum Dono".

The top four contestants were called into the activity area to open their briefcases, which contained a placard with 'Safe' or 'Eliminated' written on it.

Pranit More received a briefcase with safe written on it, followed by Farrhana's briefcase, which had a placard "Result incoming" written on it.

Gaurav Khanna opened his briefcase, which had a placard reading 'safe' on it. At last, Farrhana and Tanya were asked to open their suitcase together to unveil the name of the evicted contestant.

Tanya was eliminated after receiving an "Eliminated" placard in her briefcase. She hugged her fellow contestants before arriving at the stage.

While talking to Salman Khan, Tanya Mittal said, "This show has given me a lot of name. I am very happy that I have reached this stage. I am very happy with myself."

Salman Khan also praised Tanya's gameplay, saying, "You have earned a lot of name and love for yourself. This show couldn't have been done without you. Your energy level was outstanding. You gave a lot of content. Well done, Tanya."

The race to the Bigg Boss 2025 trophy is reaching its conclusion, with many awaiting the winner's announcement. (ANI)

